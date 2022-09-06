Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 32,567 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

