Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

TM opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $145.08 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

