Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VIG stock opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

