Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 170,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Stock Down 1.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Company Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

