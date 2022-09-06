Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $349,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $231.81 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.