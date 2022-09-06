Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 148,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 72,833 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

