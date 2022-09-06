Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $293,743,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

NYSE RMD opened at $215.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

