Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,030,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

