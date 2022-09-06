Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.