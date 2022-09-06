Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $22.31 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $18.75 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.