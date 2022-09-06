FUNToken (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $86.05 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $86.05 million and $2.88 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

