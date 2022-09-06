Fuse Network Price Tops $0.0950 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $399,923.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
About Fuse Network
Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.
Fuse Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.