Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $13.35 Million

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Fusion has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,814.87 or 0.99722072 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,567,572 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

