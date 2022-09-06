Futureswap Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Futureswap has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $81,596.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Futureswap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

Futureswap Profile

Futureswap (FST) is a coin. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

