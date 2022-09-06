FUZE Token Hits Market Cap of $9,794.79 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.07 or 0.00069179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,794.79 and $28,053.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.