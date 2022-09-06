FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.26. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$5.42 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

