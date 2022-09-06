FY2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 280.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 880.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 152,368 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

