FY2024 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted by Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($2.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.84). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $9.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

