FYDcoin (FYD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,115.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $595,186.07 and approximately $5,115.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00238094 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000475 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 124.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,505,693 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
