Gains Associates Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,874.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $109,874.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

