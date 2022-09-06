Gains Associates Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,874.00 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $109,874.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
Gains Associates Coin Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
