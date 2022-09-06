Gala Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $330.32 million and approximately $207.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

