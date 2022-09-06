GamerCoin Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $155,797.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
