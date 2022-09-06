GamyFi Platform (GFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,219.43

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $47,219.43 and $520.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
