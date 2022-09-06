Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.42 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.42 or 0.00012233 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $24.56 million and $4.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

