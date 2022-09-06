Gather Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Gather has a total market cap of $947,232.48 and $212,005.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gather has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

GTH is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

