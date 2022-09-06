GazeTV (GAZE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
About GazeTV
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
