GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $30,078.81

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $30,078.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00289970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000398 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

