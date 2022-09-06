Gems (GEM) Hits One Day Volume of $47,980.00

Gems (GEM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Gems has a market capitalization of $138,570.93 and $47,980.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.