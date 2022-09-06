Genaro Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,571.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $298,571.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

