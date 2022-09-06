Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Genesco Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. Genesco has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
