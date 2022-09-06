Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) vs. Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Head to Head Analysis

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $101.25 million 2.16 $79.57 million N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.41 -$27.58 million ($0.39) -2.79

Profitability

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

This table compares Genfit and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics -40.68% -881.07% -25.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genfit and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 3 0 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genfit currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genfit beats Protalix BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and with Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. Genfit S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

