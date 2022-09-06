Genshiro (GENS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genshiro has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $38,939.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
Genshiro Coin Profile
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Buying and Selling Genshiro
