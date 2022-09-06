Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Joe Vorih Buys 7,500 Shares

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.16 million and a PE ratio of 1,789.47. Genuit Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 331.50 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 788 ($9.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

