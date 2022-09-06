GeoDB (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,231.00

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. GeoDB has a market cap of $400,896.54 and $1,231.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.
GeoDB Profile
GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,941,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.
GeoDB Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
