Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Getlink Stock Performance

Getlink stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Getlink has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.56.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

