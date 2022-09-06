Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of Getty Realty worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 142,132 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Profile

