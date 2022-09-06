Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.63 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,411,231 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

