Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Receives C$50.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.82. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

