Gitcoin (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.84 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $9.54 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00011185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

