Global Social Chain (GSC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $248.00

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $701,655.94 and $248.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

