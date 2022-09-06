Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 801,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

