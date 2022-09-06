GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $196,272.65 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $196,272.65 and $183.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,817.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.42 or 0.08324373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00191038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00291423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00773407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00602711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

