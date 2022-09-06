Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $110.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,227.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,802 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.