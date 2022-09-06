Gold Secured Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $496,361.00 (GSX)

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Gold Secured Currency has a total market capitalization of $558.28 million and $496,361.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Gold Secured Currency

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

Gold Secured Currency (CRYPTO:GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Secured Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Secured Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Secured Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

