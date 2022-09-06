Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,180.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $940,023.09 and $4,180.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00291789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

