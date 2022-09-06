Golden Doge Trading Down 14.6% This Week (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Golden Doge has a market capitalization of $841,248.93 and $27,828.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
About Golden Doge
Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Golden Doge Coin Trading
