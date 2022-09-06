Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %
AUMN stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.04. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.