Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

AUMN stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.04. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

