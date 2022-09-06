Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDSTU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 13th

Goldenstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldenstone Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Goldenstone Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDSTU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $81,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.