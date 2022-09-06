Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$101.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$101.86.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$73.30 on Thursday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$72.75 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

