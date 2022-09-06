Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Capitalization Tops $654,199.51

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $654,199.51 and $425,591.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

